Spoiler Alert Janaki Kalaganaledu Today's Episode October 06: Rama Surprises Jaanu

Rama Chandra worries about how Jaanu got his bracelet from the pawnshop. Janaki then comes near Rama Chandra and explains to him that she found a receipt of a pawn shop in his pocket while washing. Rama gets surprised from where did she get the money to pay to the pawnbroker.

Janaki then explains that she borrowed some money from her best friend Shravani. Rama feels guilty as he cannot manage the money for her fees. Janaki convinces him saying that she is her best friend and Shravani's parents treat her like a child.

Rama, at the midnight, wakes up Jaanu and takes her to a place by closing her eyes. He then wishes her a happy birthday and makes her cut the cake. Later, Rama and Jaanu spend some alone time.

The next morning, all the family members wait for Janaki to open their door. Jaanu gets confused seeing them waiting for her. Why is Jnanamba waiting for her is to be watched in the next episode.