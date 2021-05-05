Spoiler Alert Janaki Kalaganaledu Today's Episode May 5: Will Jaanu Tell Rama About Her Dreams?

Jnanamba welcomes Rama Chandra and Janaki into the house. Later, Jnanamba advises Jaanu to be good to everyone and she suggests taking up the responsibility as the elder daughter in law of the family.

Jnanamba tells that their first night celebrations will be done that day. Mallika prepares Janaki for the event. Jnanamba comes there and scolds Mallika for sneezing. She behaves harshly with Mallika for not getting pregnant. Mallika feels over her harsh words but she decides not to express her feelings in front of Jnanamba.

Meanwhile, Janaki and Rama Chandra meet in their room. Rama asks Janaki if she wants to talk anything. Janaki tries to tell something, but they hear a knock on the door.

Jnanamba brings milk for them as part of the tradition. Later, Rama enquires what Janaki wanted to tell him. Will Janaki explain about her desire to do Civil services exam is to be watched in the episode.

