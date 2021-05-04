Spoiler Alert: Janaki Kalaganaledu Today's Episode May 4: Jaanu Enters Husband's House 

Jnanamba brings Rama Chandra and Janaki to her house and asks Leelavathi how her daughter-in-law is. Leelavathi feels annoyed but tells that Jaanu is beautiful. Later, when family members enter the house, they are shocked by the overflowing water.

Jnanamba shouts at Mallika for leaving the tap open in the kitchen sink. Mallika gets offended and tells that it was not her. Jnanamba later orders everyone in the family to clean the house. Janaki is clueless and stands still while everyone is cleaning.

Later, Jnanamba shouts at Mallika to clean the house. Jaanu, thinking that Jnanamba scolded her tends to clean the house. Jnanamba, realising that Jaanu is doing the work, asks her not to do it as she is a newly married woman. Rama asks Jaanu to sit on the chair and she falls asleep.

Mallika catches Janaki napping and decides to get her reprimanded by Jnanamba. She asks her mother in law to see Janaki sleeping. How will Jnanamba reacts to this situation is to be watched in the episode.

