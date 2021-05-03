Spoiler Alert Janaki Kalaganaledu Today's Episode May 3: Yogi Feels Guilty Over Jaanu's Marriage

Urmila asks Rama Chandra to give a minute to talk about Janaki. She tells that Jaanu lost his parents and now she is even losing them. Rama assures that Jaanu will not be facing any difficulties in their house.

Later, on Jnanamba's call, Janaki heads to leave the function hall for her in law's house. Urmila and Yogi bid an emotional farewell to Janaki. Jnanamba controls her tear and tells Janaki that she will be there for her every time.

Yogi feels emotional and guilty over Jaanu's marriage. He feels sad after realising his mistake. Urmila, in return, scolds Yogi for not letting Janaki achieve her goals. Yogi defends himself in a heated argument with Urmila.

Janaki, Rama Chandra comes to their home. Neighbours of Jnanamba praises Janaki's beauty. But, while the newlywed couple enters the house, appears to be shocked after seeing the scene in the house. What made them shocked is to be watched in the episode.