Spoiler Alert: Janaki Kalaganaledu Today's Episode May 20: Jnanamba Challenges Vyjayanthi

After Rama gives the necklace to Chikitha, she hands it over to Janaki. Then, Janaki reminds her that this necklace was the same she had bought for Urmila and feels happy that Rama has good taste. Chikitha then advises Rama to put the necklace around Jaanu himself. Rama tells Jaanu that he bought the necklace after listening to Janaki's words at the shop.

Also Read: Prema Entha Madhuram May 20: Sharada Devi Worries About Arya's Future

While Jnanamba attends the function along with the family. She then gives Janaki another neck chain saying she should look beautiful in front of the guests. And then, Jnanamba challenges Vyjayanthi that she will have grandchildren within a year.

Meanwhile, Sunanda Devi's son comes to the function and wishes Vyjayanthi. He feels annoyed after seeing Jnanamba and Janaki. What will Dheeraj plan to take revenge against Jnanamba is to be watched in the next episode.

Also Read: Janaki Kalaganaledu May 19: Rama Impresses Janaki