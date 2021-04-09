Spoiler Alert: Janaki Kalaganaledu Today's Episode April 9: Jnanamba Vows To Get Rama Married 

Jnanamba is puzzled by the situation that happened at the wedding hall. The guests feel sad and return home. After returning home, neighbours embarrass Jnanamba over the cancellation of the wedding. Family members feel sad over the cancellation of Rama's marriage.

Janaki is still mourning her parents' death. She talks to her father's soul during which time Shiva prasad asks her to forget the pain and prepare for her Civils exam.

Later, the next day morning, Jnanamba's neighbours start rumours on the bride cancelling the marriage. Jnanamba on listening to this, comes and denies the fact. She explains that the bride eloped as she loved another person. Jnanamba challenges her neighbours saying she would get Rama Chandra married within a fortnight.

In the meantime, Yogi's decision to travel abroad for the job has no change. This leaves Urmila in a dilemma. How Urmila reacts to this situation is to be watched in the episode.

