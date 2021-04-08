Spoiler Alert: Janaki Kalaganaledu Today's Episode April 8: Shocking News For Jnanamba

Jnanamba is in a dilemma as she wonders if Rama will change his attitude and behaviour towards her after his marriage. Rama promises that he will never hurt his mother's feelings. Later, all the family members start for the Kalyana Mandapam for Rama's Marriage.

Yogi and Urmila console Janaki, who is unable to control her emotions after her parents' death. Janaki is so grief-stricken that she loses interest in studying IPS. She remembers all the days that she spent with Shiva Prasad.

Meanwhile, Jnanamba's family members get busy with the pre-wedding rituals ahead of Rama's marriage. On reaching the function hall, Jnanamba is upset that there are no people inviting them into the hall. Then, the bride's father comes to Jnanamba and gives her the shocking news about the bride. To know what really happened, watch the episode.

