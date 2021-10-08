Spoiler Alert Janaki Kalaganaledu Today’s Episode October 08: Jnanamba Discovers Jaanu is Highly Educated

Janaki Kalaganaledu: Jnanamba, after seeing Janaki’s picture in the college, she leaves the place silently. Meanwhile, Mallika gets coconut to home and asks Chikitha to keep them in her room. Later, she observes the house being empty. Mallika goes into Janaki room and tries to find out the books which she is studying.

Mallika finds a file as she opens their wardrobe. While Mallika is unable to read the matter she immediately runs to Kalavathi, one of her friends who knew English. Kalavathi explains that Janaki secured 95 percent in degree. After learning this, Mallika immediately phones Jnanamba and says that Jaanu has been cheating her.

Frustated Jnanamba asks Mallika to tell what the matter is. Mallika reveals that Jaanu studied till degree and she is even preparing for IPS. When asks for proof, Mallika tells that she found her file in their room while cleaning the house.

Meanwhile, Rama and Janaki go to temple and spend some time there. They have some casual conversation about her studies. Jnanamba thinks of the reason why Janaki cheated them and married Rama. She fears that Rama will face the same consequences which her brother faced. What decision will Jnanamba make is to be watched in the next episode.