Spoiler Alert Janaki Kalaganaledu Today Episode May 13: Angry Jnanamba Melts

Rama Chandra and his father get frustrated when Sunanda Devi mocks Jnanamba. On the other hand, Janaki is impressed by Jnanamba's kind gesture.

Jnanamba loses her temper as guests are waiting to see Jaanu. Urmila explains to Jaanu about the process to drape a sari over the phone. But Janaki cries as she is unable to do it. Urmila comforts her by saying that she will come to her in-law's house.

Also Read: Spoiler Alert Prema Entha Madhuram May 13: Jhende Finds Anu

Meanwhile, Sunanda Devi and her friends mock Jnanamba as Janaki is not coming out of the room. An angry Jnanamba knocks on the door and forces her to let her in. She then gets into the room and shuts the door.

Jnanamba asks Jaanu to get ready but then she observes injury on Janaki's fingers. She then feels bad about shouting at Janaki. Jnanamba tells Rama to bring the first-aid kit as Janaki is injured.

After putting a bandage on Jaanu's hand, Jnanamba drapes the sari herself and gets her ready. She asks Jaanu to think of her as a mother and not an in-law. How will Sunanda Devi react to their relationship is to be watched in the episode.

Also Read: Janaki Kalaganaledu May 12: Jnanamba Loses Her Cool