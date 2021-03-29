After reaching home, Jnanamba lashes out at Mallika for her reckless attitude and tries to slap her. But Mallika’s husband stops Jnanamba. He is harsh to his wife and asks others to send her out of the house. Then, Rama enters the scene and offers a solution to rectify the mistake in the wedding card with his smart move.

Later, Jnanamba gives the bride's jewellery and Pattu Saree and asks Rama to drop them at Kalyani’s house. While Rama is carrying them, a thief snatches away the jewellery box. Rama runs behind the thief. Meanwhile, Janaki who is crossing the street finds the thief running away. What will she do to catch the thief? How does she keep the family from this trouble is to be watched in the episode.