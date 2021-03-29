Spoiler Alert: Janaki Kalaganaledu Today’s Episode March 29: How Mallika Escapes Jnanamba's Anger
Jnanamba gets angry at the mistake made by Mallika who gets the names in the wedding card mixed up. While returning from Sunanda’s home, her car is stopped by Janaki. Jnanamba gets irritated over this but later realizes that there are potholes on the road and Janaki tried to hang a red cloth to the stick on the road and let the passengers know of it.
After reaching home, Jnanamba lashes out at Mallika for her reckless attitude and tries to slap her. But Mallika’s husband stops Jnanamba. He is harsh to his wife and asks others to send her out of the house. Then, Rama enters the scene and offers a solution to rectify the mistake in the wedding card with his smart move.
Later, Jnanamba gives the bride's jewellery and Pattu Saree and asks Rama to drop them at Kalyani’s house. While Rama is carrying them, a thief snatches away the jewellery box. Rama runs behind the thief. Meanwhile, Janaki who is crossing the street finds the thief running away. What will she do to catch the thief? How does she keep the family from this trouble is to be watched in the episode.