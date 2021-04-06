Spoiler Alert: Janaki Kalaganaledu Today’s Episode April 6:Jaanu In Deep Grief

On reaching the hospital, Rama Chandra’s father finds Rama and enquires about his health condition and injuries. They then take him home. Meanwhile, Janaki arrives at the hospital and searches for Yogi. Yogi and Urmila after reaching the hospital tell Jaanu about their parents’ death. And he explains to Jaanu about the boat accident. Janaki mourns is grief-stricken and mourns her parents’ death.

Meanwhile, Rama returns home with his father and brother. Jnanamba feels happy seeing Rama and relieved that he reached home safely. Rama shares news of the accident with the family and feels sad for those who lost their lives in the accident. After that, Jnanamba asks Rama to get ready for marriage rituals.

Janaki and Yogi make arrangements to conduct the final rites of their parents. Janaki cries inconsolably remembering the love her parents showered upon her. What twist has the scriptwriter planned for Jaanu and Rama is to be seen in the next episode of Janaki Kalaganaledu.

