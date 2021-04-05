Spoiler Alert: Janaki Kalaganaledu Today’s Episode April 5: Heartbreaking News For Yogi

After watching the news, Jnanamba fears about Rama as he travelled in the same boat, which was involved in an accident. Rama’s father consoles his wife and goes in search of Rama. Janaki and her sister-in-law visit the temple. There, Janaki finds some people fighting in front of the ambulance. Janaki goes there and asks them to clear the way for the ambulance to move.

Meanwhile, Rama admits Janaki’s parents to the hospital. He asks doctors to check about their health. But the doctors test them and confirm that they are no more. The doctors inform Yogi about his parents' demise after seeing the ID card on Shiva Prasad's body. Yogi breaks down when he learns about their death.

Yogi, later phones Jaanu and tells her to come to the government hospital. How will Yogi console Janaki after she comes to know about Aravinda and Shiva Prasad’s death is to be watched in the next episode?