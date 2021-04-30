Spoiler Alert: Janaki Kalaganaledu Today’s Episode April 30: Urmila’s Advice To Jaanu  

Rama Chandra ties the knot to Janaki. Yogi thanks Shravani for not telling the truth to Jnanamba. Sharvani lashes out at Yogi for being selfish. She tells that he does not deserve to be the brother of Jaanu. Shravani feels sad that Yogi is being so heartless towards his sister.

Everyone feels happy as Jaanu and Rama get married. Yogi feels guilty as Janaki is getting married to Rama. Later, Jnanamba explains the seven steps ritual as a part of marriage. Everyone blesses the new couple. Then, an IPS officer comes to the stage to bless them, unfortunately, her cap falls on Jaanu’s head. She feels emotional about not being police.

Also Read: Spoiler Alert: Prema Entha Madhuram Today’s Episode April 30: Arya Looks For Peace

Janaki starts crying after seeing her parents photo. Then, Urmila advises Jaanu to achieve her goal. She asks her to convince Rama Chandra to allow her to prepare for Civils Exam. Later, Yogi asks Janaki to come out as it's an auspicious time to leave for her in-law’s house. Urmila seeks an audience with Rama Chandra. Will Urmila tell Rama about Jaanu’s goal is to be watched in the episode.

Also Read: Janaki Kalganaledu Episode April 29: Shravani Reveals The Truth?