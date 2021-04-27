Spoiler Alert Janaki Kalaganaledu Today’s Episode April 27: Yogi Asks Shravani Not To Attend Wedding

Jnanamba questions the priest about not informing her of taking Janaki for Gouri pooja. Later, Jnanamba offers Jaanu bangles and a sari as part of their tradition. After Jnanamba leaves their house, Jaanu questions about the lie Yogi told Janamba. Yogi covers up the situation by telling another lie.

Yogi phones Shravani and urges her not to come to Jaanu’s wedding. Shravani tells him that she will not attend but later decides to go to the wedding. Jnanamba calls everyone at their sweet shop and distributes sweets to them and teaches Lilavathi a lesson.

Meanwhile, Janaki wears the wedding outfit and gets emotional in front of her parents' photo. She asks them to forgive her for not accomplishing her dreams. She advises Yogi to look after Urmila and heads to the function hall. To watch Rama and Janaki's wedding, we have to wait till the next episode.

