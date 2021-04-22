Spoiler Alert: Janaki Kalaganaledu Today’s Episode April 22: Janaki, Rama Engaged

Shravani tells Jaanu to ask Rama about studying after the marriage. Janaki says that everything is happening too quickly and asks her to stop thinking about it. Meanwhile, Urmila calls Janaki to come outside as Jnanamba family members are waiting to see her.

The priest asks Janaki to see Rama Chandra. Janaki gets shocked after seeing Jnanamba and leaves from there. Everyone gets tensed seeing Jaanu’s behaviour. Jnanamba convinces Jaanu and apologises for being rude to her.

Yogi comes to Janaki and asks her to come out and sit in front of everyone. Yogi feels elated as Rama Chandra and Janaki get engaged and their marriage date is scheduled to happen within two days.

Shravani reaches Janaki’s home and gets suspicious after spotting Jnanamba at Janaki’s house. She asks Yogi how did Jnanamba accept Jaanu as she wanted an uneducated girl. What answer will Yogi give is to be watched in the next episode.

