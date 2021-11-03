Spoiler Alert: Bridgerton Season 2, What to Expect

Earlier, Netflix announced that Bridgerton Season 2 shoot will begin in the spring of 2021. Netflix also mentioned that seasons 3 and 4 will also be there for Bridgerton series. Fans expected that Season 2 could release around Christmas 2021, but the makers announced in September that the season will be coming out in 2022.

Fortunately for the project's makers and viewers at home, there's much more information on the Bridgerton family to be gathered from Julia Quinn's series of romance novels on which the drama is based. The book series is built around eight books, each concentrating on one of the Bridgerton children—who, by the way, are named in alphabetical sequence, from A to H.

Apart from the eight stories, Quinn has also published two extra collections of gossip columnist Lady Whistledown's writings, as well as a series of short novellas that serve as "second epilogues" for each of the books.

Quinn also recently revealed that she's currently working on a prequel for the series that would follow the Bridgertons as children, because she clearly understands that there's no such thing as too much Bridgerton.

The first season loosely followed the events of Quinn's first book, The Duke & I, which centres on the eldest Bridgerton daughter Daphne's entrance into society and search for a husband who offers both passion and high status; she accomplishes this through a scheme involving a fake betrothal that quickly becomes all too real. So, logically, a second season would be inspired by the second book, The Viscount Who Loved Me. That narrative follows Anthony Bridgerton, the eldest Bridgerton, on his own journey for love. This time around, the traditional rom-com genre has Anthony's fiancée's disapproving and overprotective elder sister eventually warming up to the "consummate rake"—perhaps a bit too grudgingly.