Splitsvilla 14 Contestants Names With Photos

Splitsvilla X4 is the fourteenth season of the Indian reality series MTV Splitsvilla. Splitsvilla season 14 is hosted by Sunny Leone and Arjun Bijlanialong with Anushka Mitra & Abhimanyu Raghav as Villa Insiders. The show premiered on 12 November 2022 on MTV India. The season had two islands for boys and girls, unlike previous seasons. The girls' island was named Isle of Venus whereas the boys' island was named Isle of Mars. Urfi Javed is the recent contestant to enter Splitsvilla 14 as a wild card entry.

Splitsvilla 14 Contestants List with Photos

Aradhana Verma



Akashlina Chandra

Aagaz Akhtar

Joshua Chhabra

Amir Hossein

Dhruvin Busa

Hamid Barkzi

Honey Kamboj

Justin D'Cruz

Kashish Ratnani

Kashish Thakur

Oviya Darnal

Pema Leilani

Rishabh Jaiswal

Sakshi Dwivedi

Sakshi Shrivas

Saumya Bhandari

Shrea Prashad

Sohail D

Soundous Moufakir

Uorfi Javed