Splitsvilla 14 Contestants Names With Photos

Nov 17, 2022, 12:08 IST
Splitsvilla X4 is the fourteenth season of the Indian reality series MTV Splitsvilla. Splitsvilla season 14  is hosted by Sunny Leone and Arjun Bijlanialong with Anushka Mitra & Abhimanyu Raghav as Villa Insiders. The show premiered on 12 November 2022 on MTV India. The season had two islands for boys and girls, unlike previous seasons. The girls' island was named Isle of Venus whereas the boys' island was named Isle of Mars. Urfi Javed is the recent contestant to enter Splitsvilla 14 as a wild card entry.

Splitsvilla 14 Contestants List with Photos

Aradhana Verma 

   
Akashlina Chandra    

Aagaz Akhtar    

Joshua Chhabra    

Amir Hossein    

Dhruvin Busa    

Hamid Barkzi    

Honey Kamboj    

Justin D'Cruz    

Kashish Ratnani    

Kashish Thakur    

Oviya Darnal    

Pema Leilani    

Rishabh Jaiswal    

Sakshi Dwivedi    

Sakshi Shrivas    

Saumya Bhandari    

Shrea Prashad    

Sohail D    

Soundous Moufakir    

Uorfi Javed


