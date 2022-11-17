Splitsvilla 14 Contestants Names With Photos
Splitsvilla X4 is the fourteenth season of the Indian reality series MTV Splitsvilla. Splitsvilla season 14 is hosted by Sunny Leone and Arjun Bijlanialong with Anushka Mitra & Abhimanyu Raghav as Villa Insiders. The show premiered on 12 November 2022 on MTV India. The season had two islands for boys and girls, unlike previous seasons. The girls' island was named Isle of Venus whereas the boys' island was named Isle of Mars. Urfi Javed is the recent contestant to enter Splitsvilla 14 as a wild card entry.
Splitsvilla 14 Contestants List with Photos
Aradhana Verma
Akashlina Chandra
Aagaz Akhtar
Joshua Chhabra
Amir Hossein
Dhruvin Busa
Hamid Barkzi
Honey Kamboj
Justin D'Cruz
Kashish Ratnani
Kashish Thakur
Oviya Darnal
Pema Leilani
Rishabh Jaiswal
Sakshi Dwivedi
Sakshi Shrivas
Saumya Bhandari
Shrea Prashad
Sohail D
Soundous Moufakir
Uorfi Javed