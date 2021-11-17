Spiderman No Way Home Trailer Is Mindblowing

The second trailer of Spider-Man No Way Home is out. Tom Holland will be seen in the titular role. The trailer feature Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, but also Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, a new-look Electro played by Jamie Foxx, and finally, Sandman. There are many surprises in the released trailer.

Benedict Cumberbatch will be seen in the role of Doctor Strange in No Way Home. He replaces the now-deceased Tony Stark as Peter’s mentor. Spider-Man No Way Home helmed by Jon Watts, features Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and others. The movie is going to hit the theatres on December 17. Here is the latest trailer, just give a look at it.