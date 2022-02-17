Spiderman No Way Home Actor Wants to Visit Taj Mahal in India

Hollywood actor Tom Holland, who was last seen in Spiderman No Way Home, star confessed his love for India. He is looking forward to release his upcoming movie "Uncharted" in the country. In the movie promotion, Tom said, "I am a big fan of India but as I said I never got a chance to go there. I am grateful to my fans in India for the kind of love and support I have received.” Adding he says he wants to visit the Taj Mahal in Agra.

"I'm coming with the new film "Uncharted" hope the Indian audience will like it. I would love to come to India to meet Indian fans and someday to shoot the film there too. I would love to visit Taj Mahal in India and am very keen to travel all over India" he added.

Uncharted is an action-adventure film directed by Ruben Fleischer from a screenplay by Rafe Lee Judkins, Art Marcum, and Matt Holloway. It is based on Sony's video game series of the same name developed by Naughty Dog. It stars Tom Holland as Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg as his mentor Victor Sullivan, with Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle, and Antonio Banderas in supporting roles. In the film, Drake is recruited by Sullivan in a race against Santiago Moncada (Banderas) and Jo Braddock (Gabrielle) to locate the fabled treasure of the Magellan expedition.