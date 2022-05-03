Special Tribute To Rihanna As She Skips Met Gala 2022

The Metropolitan Museum of Art paid a special tribute to Rihanna. She missed the Met Gala this year. But those who went to Met Gala are not missing Rihanna. Yes! What you read is right! The Metropolitan Museum of Art has come up with a marble statue. Rihanna took to her Twitter and shared a glimpse of the statue in which one could see her flaunting her baby bump. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Shut down the met in marble! what’s more gilded than that? Lol! Thank you for this historic tribute! y’all bad for this one." Here is the video,Just give a look at it.

We all know that Rihanna is expecting her first child with rapper-boyfriend A$AP Rocky. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky hosted a rave-themed baby shower last week.

In an interview, Rihanna said that she is going to juggle work with motherhood. She also opened up about her worries as she approaches motherhood, including postpartum depression. She said, "Will I feel out of control emotionally? Those are the stories I hear from other women that scare me."

She further added, "Balance is one of my biggest challenges and always has been. And now there's another human being coming into play, it changes what that means again. Still, I have businesses that aren't going to run themselves. My mum handled the three of us with not even close to the amount of resources that I have, so I can absolutely do it. What it look like? I'm not sure."