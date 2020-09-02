Ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ has been in the news ever since its inception. Undoubtedly, ‘RRR’ is the most awaited film of the year. Everyone is eagerly waiting for the grand celluloid ‘RRR’ to hit the big screens. Rajamouli hasn’t said anything official when the film unit is going to resume the shoot.

As you all know, the movie's shoot was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. There is a strong buzz in the filmy circles that Rajamouli will kick start RRR's shoot by mid of October.

The latest we hear is ‘RRR’ will have an interesting train scene. The crew is going to erect a set in a private studio. Rajamouli is believed to have taken 30 days to complete a key train episode which will last for 3 minutes on screen.

Reports claim that the train action episode will be shot between Ram Charan and Jr NTR. However, an official confirmation about the same is yet to be made from the maker's end.

The film boasts of a stellar cast including Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, Samuthirakani, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran. It is likely to arrive in theatres in 2021. Watch this space for more updates.