A Sparkle Before The Diwali Blast, A Small Glimpse of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Mega154 Title Teaser is Out

Megastar Chiranjeevi is going to offer a mega blast for this Diwali, as the title teaser of Mega154 will be dropped tomorrow. Meanwhile, a small glimpse of the title teaser is released, and it’s a sparkle before the Diwali blast.

Megastar Chiranjeevi appears in a massy getup wearing gold ornaments. The back pose of Chiranjeevi soars up the anticipation for the title teaser to be revealed at 11:07 AM. Chiranjeevi can be seen throwing a beedi, after enjoying the last puff, in the glimpse. Uniquely, it is shown in reverse order. “Get ready for the mass explosion,” reads the statement in the video.

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is essaying a significant role in the movie that features Shruti Haasan as the leading lady opposite Chiranjeevi. Billed to be a mass-action entertainer laced with all the commercial ingredients, the film is produced on a grand scale by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers, while GK Mohan is the co-producer. A top-notch technical team is associated with the project, while several notable actors are part of it.

Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad has scored music for the movie that has cinematography by Arthur A Wilson. Niranjan Devaramane is the editor and AS Prakash is the production designer. Sushmita Konidela is the costume designer.

While the story and dialogue were written by Bobby himself, Kona Venkat and K Chakravarthy Reddy penned the screenplay. The writing department also includes Hari Mohana Krishna and Vineeth Potluri.

The film’s release is planned for Sankranthi in 2023 and works are progressing as per the schedules.

Cast: Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan and others.

Technical Crew:

Story, Dialogues, Direction: KS Ravindra (Bobby)

Producers: Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar

Banner: Mythri Movie Makers

Music Director: Devi Sri Prasad

DOP: Arthur A Wilson

Editor: Niranjan Devaramane

Production Designer: AS Prakash

Co-Producers: GK Mohan, Praveen M

Screenplay: Kona Venkat, K Chakravarthy Reddy

Additional Writing: Hari Mohana Krishna, Vineeth Potluri

CEO: Cherry

Costume Designer: Sushmita Konidela

Line Producer: Balasubramanyam KVV

PRO: Vamsi-Shekar

Publicity: Baba Sai Kumar

Marketing: First Show