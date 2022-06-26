SP Charan To Marry Sonia Aggarwal? Deets Inside

SP Charan is an Indian film playback singer, actor, producer, and director. He is the son of legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam. He worked in Tamil and Telugu films. He has established a film production company called Capital Film Works and produced many Tamil movies.

On the personal front, SP Charan has been married twice before. He took divorce from his first wife Smitha in 2002 and after four years, he got married to Aparna in 2012. It is said that he also took divorce from his second wife. Now, rumours are doing the rounds that SP Charan is getting ready for his third marriage. Recently, SP Charan shared a pic on his Instagram in which one could see him with Sonia Aggarwal. Sharing the pic, he wrote, "Something new brewing." To this post, users started sharing congratulatory messages and started commenting that "Are they getting married." Here is the post.

It is all known knowledge that Sonia married Selvaraghavan a director in Tamil cinema, in December 2006. She gave up acting after her marriage. They took divorce in 2010. After that, she returned to acting. She was single from then.

SP Charan who got to know about the comments tried to put a full stop to the rumours about his wedding. He shared another pic on his Instagram in which one could see Sonia Aggarwal, Anjali, SP Charan, and another actor. He said that he is going to launch a web series soon in which Sonia Aggarwal will be seen in the lead role. SP Charan is going to produce the web series. Here is the post.