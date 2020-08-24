The news of veteran legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam testing negative for the coronavirus has been doing the rounds since Monday morning, obviously keeping all the media houses abuzz with it. Everyone sighed in great relief on seeing this news but before they could thank the gods for answering their prayers, there came a quick denial.

SP Balasubrahmanyam’s son SP Charan dismissed all the talk of his father testing negative and rubbished them as plain rumours. In a selfie video, Charan said that his father’s condition is stable and is still on life support. However, his testing negative for coronavirus is false and appealed to everyone not to believe such rumours.

In the video, Charan said “I usually give health updates about my father's condition after discussing with the medical team. But, unfortunately, there has been a rumor doing the rounds that dad (SPB) has tested negative for COVID-19. Regardless of whether it is COVID-19 negative or positive, his status is still the same. Clinically, he is on life support, on a ventilator, and ECMO. I will put up a post today (Monday) by evening after talking to the doctors.”

He urged all SPB well-wishers and fans not to believe the rumours.

On August 5, Balasubrahmanyam was admitted to MGM Hospital in Chennai after he tested positive for COVID-19. Before getting himself admitted to the hospital, SPB came up with a selfie video in which he not only revealed about his coronavirus infection but even appealed to his friends, well-wishers and fans not to make anxious enquiries over phone as he would be under quarantine.



He assured his fans, he will be alright in two to three days and urged everyone not to worry. He has been stable for one week but on August 13, his condition worsened prompting doctors to shift him to the ICU. He has been on life support ever since even as his health condition was described as critical on several occasions.

This has evoked an overwhelming outpouring of wishes and emotions from the singer’s friends from the industry and fans from across the world. Everyone found the news indigestible that the iconic singer, always known to present a bubbly and jolly persona and light up the mood in his surroundings, was actually battling for life.



On August 20, Tamil superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan and several others from the film fraternity have organized a prayer meet wishing SP Balasubrahmanyam speedy recovery. Members of fan clubs of Ilaiyaraaja, Bharathiraja, Saroja Devi , Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Vijay also performed poojas to pray for the singer, who mesmerized generations of music lovers with his inimitable golden voice, to recover soon.

SP Balasubrahmanyam has over 40,000 songs to his credit in 16 different languages that he sung over five decades. A versatile personality that he is, it is hard to encapsulate SPB’s talent in just one area of creativity. As the world saw him over the last many decades, he not only regaled the audiences as a playback singer, but even enthralled everyone as a music composer, actor and producer in several languages.