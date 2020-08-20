Legendary playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam's health remains critical and he is on a ventilator and ECMO (Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation) support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The hospital released a statement that read, “Thiru SP Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted at MGM Healthcare due to COVID-19 continues to be critical and is on a ventilator and Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The expert medical team treating him is closely monitoring his vital parameters which are satisfactory at this point of time.”

He is responding to the treatment, the hospital said.

The entire nation, especially his colleagues, fans and well-wishers are praying relentlessly for the speedy recovery of Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam. Though he is responding to the treatment all are waiting for him to recover completely.

A few actors like Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, IIaiyaraaja and other celebrities have organized a prayer meet on August 20 at 6 pm. The prayer meeting will be held at their own homes and those who are participating in the prayer have to play any SPB song.

The prayer is going to be for five minutes from 6 pm to 6.05 pm.

On August 5, SP Balasubrahmanyam was admitted to the hospital after he developed some mild symptoms of COVID-19. He tested positive for the novel coronavirus and got himself admitted at MGM Healthcare in Chennai. Last week, his health deteriorated and he was shifted to ICU.

On Sunday, his son Charan said, “Dad was shifted from the 3rd floor ICU to an exclusive ICU on the 6th floor. The pleasant news is there is some mobility. He is moving around a little bit and signed thumbs up to the doctors and is able to recognize them. He is still on life support, he is breathing a little more comfortably than a few days back. Doctors see it as a very good sign that he is on a road towards getting better. There is a lot of effort from the medical team and he will take a long time for recovery. But, we are all hopeful.”