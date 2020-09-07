Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam and his wife Savithri celebrated their wedding anniversary on Saturday in the ICU ward itself. According to the reports, SP Balu's wife Savithri went to the hospital and the couple has cut the cake in the ICU following all the safety measures. SPB and Savitri celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary. However, this news was not officially announced either by the hospital authorities or by SP Charan, the son of SPB.

It is all known knowledge that SP Balasubrahmanyam was admitted to the MGM hospital in Chennai on 5th of August due to a novel coronavirus infection. It is said that the singer is stable and improving. Recently, SP Charan shared a video and said that the family is hoping for some good news soon.

In a video posted on Instagram, Charan said, “Hello everyone. Today is the third of September, the fourth day of stability from my father’s side. We are hoping that there will be good news by the weekend. With God’s blessings, all your prayers, and the wishes of so many people from around the world, I am hoping that by Monday, there should be some good news. I am looking forward to it. Thank you all. God bless everyone.” Here is the video.

Celebs and fans across the country are praying for the recovery of SP Balu and are posting their messages on social media. S P Balasubrahmanyam is one of the legendary singers in Tollywood. He won numerous awards and also honoured with the Padma Shri. He has sung over 40,000 songs in many languages.