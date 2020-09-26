Sudhakar Reddy a bank employee from Kavali is a die hard fan of the legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam. Sudhakar Reddy wanted to set up a cultural service organization in the name of his favorite singer and wished to help the young talents. In 2004, the 'Balasubrahmanyam Arts and Music Academy' (BAMA) was formed.

BAMA was inaugurated by SP Balu. Sudhakar Reddy along with Dr CMK Reddy founded Kalasagar. Every year, BAMA conducts competition for young men and women from Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Odisha. Most of those who have participated in the competition have become popular playback singers. SP Balu participated in the tenth anniversary celebrations of 'BAMA' in 2013.

SP Balasubrahmanyam, one of the legendary singers who entertained millions of fans for many years passed away on September 25th. The 74 year old singer has a unique voice and in a career of more than five decades, he sung 40,000 songs in 16 different languages. The multi talented singer is also an actor, producer, music director and a dubbing artist. SPB won various awards and also received Padmashri and Padma Bhushan from the Government of India. The cremation of singer SP Balasubrahmanyam will take place at the family's farmhouse in Chennai today.