South Korean Govt To Delay BTS’ Mandatory Military Service

BTS and South Korean mandatory military service has been a topic of discussion for quite a long time now. Every man in Korea should serve in the military for at least 2 years. That includes the pop stars and members of the boyband as well. For the past few years, BTS ARMY has been waiting for a concrete decision on the band’s enlistment.

Given the popularity of BTS and their global reach, the South Korean government has been thinking of an exemption for the boys. Every few months, the news comes that the band will be exempted from the mandatory enlistment but nothing is ever confirmed. According to the news shared a few months ago, the band didn’t go for an exemption but a delay.

Instead of going one by one every year according to their age, the band members were allowed to enlist all together. Based on speculations, it can be that all seven members go to the military and come back together. This way the band will not have to function while missing some of the members all time.

Korean minister of culture, sports and tourism Hwang Hee shared that they are having discussions about the band’s military service. All the healthy Korean men between the age of 18-28 are to enlist in the military for at least two years. Since the band’s eldest member Jin will be turning 30 next year, this discussion has become more important.

Hwang Hee shared that the members have not submitted any applications yet. Only once they do, the government can push the service. Last year in December, a new bill was passed that allows the men in Korea to delay their service until the age of 30 as well. This will help popular boybands like BTS that are contributing to the country’s economy and culture spread.

On the other hand, if we talk about BTS’ achievements, their latest single Butter debuted at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and have been on the top spot for four weeks now. This gave the band, fourth No.1 on the chart.