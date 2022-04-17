Did you know BTS’s making a comeback? Are you excited to get grooving? The South Korean Boy Band will release their new album on June 10 this year. This was announced by the Big Hit Music agency on Weverse.

“Hello. This is BigHit Music. BTS will be back with another new album on June 10, 2022. Details on the new album will be provided in a separate notice at a later date. We look forward to your love and support for BTS' new album. Thank you.”

The BTS agency also posted a montage video on Twitter hinting what to expect on June 10. The teaser features RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook from their debut days till their recent performances. The agency shared this statement on Weverse ( The official English statement reads ) :

On Friday, the BTS boy band wrapped up the fourth and final day of their concert, “Permission to Dance On Stage.” The event was held at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. After their final song “Permission to Dance”, a cryptic message, “WE ARE BULLETPROOF” and “2022.06.10” flashed on screen.