South India's First Song To Create This Record

Kollywood actor Dhanush and Sai Pallavi's super hit song "Rowdy Baby" from Maari 2 has created a new record on YouTube. The Rowdy Baby song has garnered more love from fans since it was released on YouTube in 2018.

The song has managed to get 1 billion views on YouTube. In effect, Rowdy Baby song from Maari 2 has now joined the 1 billion club. The song was composed by Yuvan Shankar and choreographed by Prabhu Deva.

An elated Yuvan Raja tweeted "It was a sweet surprise for me when I was notified by my fans, that the Rowdy Baby has created another milestone, & has reached billion views, Alhamdulillah. Thanking everyone on this.”

Dhanush also took to Twitter to express his happiness over the new feat, "What a sweet coincidence this is! Rowdy baby hits 1 billion views on the same day of the 9th anniversary of Kolaveri di. We are honored that this is the first South Indian song to reach 1 billion views. Our whole team thanks you from the heart.”

Sai Pallavi also thanked her fans on Twitter for making the song a huge success. Maari 2 was directed by Balaji Mohan and co-produced by Dhanush. Maari 2 is a sequel to the Kollywood flick Maari, which was a blockbuster.

