South Indian Actress Remuneration Details Leaked: Who's Charging How Much Per Movie?

In the world of cinema, there's a lot of discussion around movies, actors, profits and the like. However, there is not much talk about the female leads. There is special interest in an actor's remuneration per movie considering he does fights, songs and acts. Whatever be the case, actors who have high demand in the industry get the highest remuneration. However, once they lose their market, they can hardly demand anything.

We have heard of first time actors creating a sensation in the very first movie and going on to double their remuneration in the second movie itself because of the demand.

Today, let's talk about which actress gets paid how much and who's the highest paid among heroines in the south Indian film industry. As per a list leaked by a film portal, here's how much each actress gets paid by the filmmakers.

Nayanthara, who's known as the lady super star in Kollywood gets a whopping 4 crores per movie, it is learnt. The second on list is none other than Kollywood actress and newly wed bride Kajal Aggarwal who charges Rs 2 crores per movie. On the other hand, Tamannaah Bhatia and Trisha Krishnan are paid Rs 1.5 crore each.

Now, coming to the other leading ladies of Tollywood and Kollywood. Shruti Haasan is paid Rs 1 crore per movie while Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh charges Rs 80 lakhs. Nishabdham actress Ranjali charges Rs 70 lakhs while Regina Cassandra is paid Rs 60 lakh per movie. While Sriya Saran gets Rs 50 lakhs, the remuneration of newbies like Aishwarya Rajesh, Priya Anand, Niveditha Pethuraj, Sri Divya are said to be Rs 40 lakhs per movie. Shraddha Srinath, the new sensation on the block is said to be charging Rs 10 lakhs right now.