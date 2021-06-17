South Indian Actress Kavitha’s Son Dies of COVID Complications, Husband Critical

CHENNAI: Veteran South Indian actress Kavitha’s son Sanjay Roop passed away on Wednesday, due to Covid-19 complications in a Chennai Hospital. According to reports both her husband Dasarath Raj, her son Sanjay Roop tested positive for Covid-19 and were in-home quarantine. However, they were admitted to the ICU in a private hospital after they developed complications but unfortunately, Sai Roop passed away. Kavitha's husband is also said to be in a critical condition and his health is being closely monitored. South film and television industry colleagues are extending their condolences to her on social media.

Actress Kavitha, who has predominantly worked in Telugu and Tamil films, has acted in over 350 films in all South Indian languages after her debut as a child artist in 1976 at the age of 11 in 'O Manju' a Tamil film and K Viswanath’s 'Siri Siri Muvva' in Telugu.

She moved on to play character roles, mother roles to heroes, and heroines in many films. She has also acted in popular television serials 'Nandhini' and the currently running Tamil serial 'Endrendrum Punnagai'. She had apparently taken a break when the pandemic set in 2020. She has two daughters who are both married and one son. She also entered politics and was with the TDP for a brief period.

