Soundarya Sharma Earnings From BB16

Bigg Boss 16 viewers are having a good time and enjoying the high drama of the contestants. In the recent promo, we can see Tina Datta break down into tears after Salman Khan points out her conversation with Priyanka about Shalin. Tina requests Salman Khan that she won’t leave the Big Boss 16 house. On the other hand, Salman Khan again lashes out at Shalin for his behaviour. Anyway, Bigg Boss 16 contestants are not leaving any stone unturned to grab the attention of the audience.

Talking about the 16th-week elimination, the contestants who got nominated are Sumbul, Shalin, Soundarya, and Tina Datta. As per the reports, Salman Khan evicts Soundarya in tonight’s episode. Yes, Soundarya is the recent contestant to get an exit pass from the show. Soundarya gave her best in every task. Her relationship with Gautam Vig and her fights with Shalin entertained the audience. After Soundarya’s elimination, there are many questions about her remuneration from Colors TV for Bigg Boss 16. The social media rumours say that Colors TV paid Soundarya around Rs 5 lakh per week. Well, there is no official statement from the contestant about her Bigg Boss 16 earnings.