The Sound Of Music Actor Christopher Plummer No More

Remember the aristrocratic Widower Captain George von Trapp in the English classic The Sound of Music? Yes, Christopher Plummer. The actor has passed away at 91. The Canadian actor was an Oscar recepient although late in life. The news of his demise was confirmed by his manager who stated that his wife Elaine Taylor was by his side when Plummer breathed his last a their Connecticut home.

Plummer's manager Lou Pitt said in a statement, Chris was an extraordinary man who deeply loved and respected his profession with great old fashion manners, self-deprecating humor and the music of words.He was a national treasure who deeply relished his Canadian roots. Through his art and humanity, he touched all of our hearts and his legendary life will endure for all generations to come."

Besides several television series, Plummer has over 100 movies to his credit. His role of Leo Tolstoy in The Last Station won him an Academy Award nomination.

Celebrities, fans have mourned the death of Christopher Plummer on social media with condolences pouring in for the departed soul.