Soumita Saha's Music Video Represents India in Iver Heath, England's Lift Off Filmmaker Session Film festival 2023

The feeling of the National song Vandematram to be played in an International film festival held in Iver Heath, England already gives a joyous feeling pretty difficult to be expressed in words. The Architect that made this bridge exist is an architect by qualification in real. The year 2023 started on a soaring note for Singer Soumita Saha. 2022 wiped out on a favourable note as her recent release from Raga Music Communications was riding chart of a promising number of play on various music streaming platforms.

The year 2023 assured a little more to be her year too as her Music Video " Vandematram Mantra Gaan" got Selected for Lift Off Filmmaker Session in Iver Heath England, the festival is to be held by Pinewood Studios. The festival is coordinated by Lift off Global Media. Soumita has got a separate fan base for her spectacular skill in art as well as her grasp of music.

Riding chart of Popularity the young singing diva created astounding magic on canvas and blended her crafts in her Music Video Vandematram Mantra Gaan. Soumita's rendition of Vandemataram was released on Independence day 2022. Melotunes records was in charge of releasing the song.

Music Rearrangement was done by Arindam Bhadra popularly known by his nickname Bumba. Agniv Chatterjee did justice to the cinematography. The music video features relevant places in the country and Soumita, the unique part is that the singer was seen Painting “Bharat Maata” in her music video which makes this music video unique.

Soumita has announced the good news of her Music video being selected for Lift Off Film festival as the first good news of 2023. " Being selected for Pinewood's Lift Off Filmmaker Session festival in UK is an honor. To be honest I am marvelously happy because my music represents our Nation with our National song's music video. Audio production is a result of Arindam Bhadra's hard work and this wouldn't have been possible without Agniv's hard work and dedication. " Adds the Vandematram singer. Soumita further adds, " Winning or not isn't a big deal, but being able to represent my nation in this prestigious festival that too with our National song isn't just a big thing for me, but also team Vandematram. To reveal more, it was three head work , bumba da, my better half (Agniv Chatterjee), and me. It feels amazing that our work has been selected."

Also Read: Women-led blockbusters that will make waves in 2023