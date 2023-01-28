Soumita Saha-Greg Sauzet's Indo-French Collab Goes to UK's Renowned Film Festival

Flabbergasting Indo-French collaborations that left the listeners in awe last year gets officially selected for Lift Off Filmmaker Session Film festival 2023, United Kingdom. Back to back two experimental Tagore Music project by two friends that created a remarkable stir in the musical fraternity. Indo-French collaboration Soumita Saha and French Musician Greg Sauzet revived Tagore’s French connection having collaborated for a music videos on Tagore Music.

The musician based across seven seas and thirteen rivers, Greg Sauzet from Poitier , France and his Indian friend Soumita Saha collaborated for memorable projects. Direction of photography credit for both the music videos goes to Soumita's then fiance i.e. current better-half Agniv Chatterjee. Both the videos were partially shot in Poitier, partially in kolkata.

Greg and Soumita collaborated first time for aTagore Song project ' O Jey manena mana' during valentine's season 2022. The love song showered the Indo-French duo with so much appreciation from listeners that the Indo-French duo came up with another experimental tribute to tagore on his birthday. After' OJey Manena Mana' they sang praise of ' friendship ' with the song "Aay Tobe Sohichori" . Cinematography credit for both goes to Agniv, the musical films were jointly directed by Soumita and Agniv. Greg Sauzet is an eminent musician based in Pointeir, France, he has got praise worthy grasp on Indian Classical music and blues as well. He is a musician that plays multiple instruments. His interest inclined towards Indian classical music when he learnt sitar from Maestra Joyeeta Sanyal. Both the songs are mellifluous blend of Traditional and Mordern blues.

" I was quite excited about bridging the cultural gap between Kolkata and Poitier, France in the light of Tagore..now that it has been officially selected for Lift Off Filmmaker Session Film festival 2023, the world indeed feels like a cultural matrix " adds Soumita. While recording and shooting for the songs gave Greg immense joy. " These projects gave me a beautiful opportunity to pay tribute to Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, work with my friend Soumita and learn Bengali" adds Greg.