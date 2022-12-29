Sonu Sood's High Octane Action Thriller Fateh to Go on Floor in Jan 2023 

Sonu Sood is a household name for his notable deliveries in Bollywood & a messiah of migrants. 2023 is all about some thrilling kicks & punches for Sood with his upcoming high octane action thriller Fateh.

The big budgeted action thriller is all set to go on floors in January 2023 . The high octane action thriller will be shot on a large scale in various locations across Delhi and Punjab. There will be a special international crew flying down from LA to choreograph the action sequences.

Sonu Sood speaking more about the same shared, "2023 gets a start on an action note with Fateh & I'm looking forward to the schedule. It's going to be tedious but super worth it. I'm also looking forward to mastering some never before seen high octane action.."

The film is produced by Zee Studios and Shakti Sagar Productions, directed by Vaibhav Mishra, starring Sonu Sood & Jacqueline Fernandez.