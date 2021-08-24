Sonu Sood's Epic Reply to Fan Who Demanded A Crore

Actor Sonu Sood has been hailed as the new messiah for people who have been facing difficulties ever since the beginning of the COVID pandemic in India. He is continuously making efforts to try and help people in every possible way. Thousands of people contact him through social media and the actor tries to ensure he helps everyone and this has made him the true real-life hero.

Of course, there have also been instances when some of them make some funny to downright atrocious remakes and the actor sometimes even gives witty replies to such queries.

On Monday, one fan asked Sonu for 1 crore rupees while the other requested for a role in his film.

The actor responded in Hindi to the one who asked for money, saying “Only 1 crore? Couldn’t you have asked for more", he tweeted with laughing emoji.

After Sonu Sood's reply the user deleted his post.