Sonu Sood's Chand Bardai From Prithviraj Is Winning Hearts

Sonu Sood is waiting for the release of his upcoming movie Prithviraj. Sonu Sood is seen in the role of the court poet Chand Bardai. In the film, Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar are seen in the lead roles.

Sonu Sood created his mark in the world of cinema. He is seen as the villain in most of the films. Ever since the lockdown has started he is helping a lot of people and most of them treat him as God. Sonu Sood is getting a lot of positive responses from the public for his experimenting looks in the movie.

Sonu Sood spoke about how he picks offers in the movies. He said, "I think it happens in life, when I first came to Mumbai, I only wanted to play positive roles, but when you are not for the film background, you are offered negative roles and you are not convinced as to why am I being offered negative roles, I used to get upset also, but then I realized you are playing an actor and you have to entertain, you play positive and negative, sometimes people love you more than the hero, that has also happened."

