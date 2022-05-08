Sonu Sood Turns Messiah Again, Funds Young Girl's Spinal Treatment

Is there any need to tell about the kind heart of Sonu Sood? Obviously, a big No. Sonu Sood helped a young girl Janhvi who had a spinal disorder since birth. Because of this, the girl couldn't walk properly. The doctor had advised surgery for the same but the family of the girl couldn't afford the treatment. The cost of the surgery is more than eight lakhs.

Sonu Sood helped the family. Now, Janhvi and her father went to Shirdi to meet Sonu Sood. After meeting the girl, Sonu Sood said that he felt so happy after meeting the girl and watching the young girl stand on her own and even walk. He added, "Watching her smile made all our efforts worth it. I wish Janhvi all the best in life."

On the professional front, Sonu Sood was last seen in the movie, Acharya, an action drama film written and directed by Koratala Siva. Financed by Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainment. The film stars Chiranjeevi as the titular character alongside Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde. It features music composed by Mani Sharma with cinematography by Tirru. He will also be seen in Thailarasan, Prithviraj, and Fateh.

