Sonu Sood No.1 Asian Celebrity On Planet 2020,Beats Prabhas And Priyanka

Actor Sonu Sood has been named Number.1 Asian celebrity on the planet for the year 2020. Beating everyone in the list from artists in the music industry to TV to even television stars, Sonu ranked ahead.

The top‘50 Asian Celebrities in The World’ list that is posted by UK-based weekly newspaper Eastern Eye has recently posted their year-end list. Sonu Sood emerged as No.1 owing to his extraordinary work during COVID-19.

“As the pandemic broke, I realised it was my duty to help my countrymen; it was an instinct that came from within,” said Sonu thanking Eastern eye for this honour. Sonu Sood had helped thousands of migrant workers and other health experts during COVID time. He is part of many philanthropic projects.

“Eventually, this was something I came to Mumbai for. It was my responsibility as an Indian, which I did. I think all the love of the people which I received was simply their wishes and prayers. Once again, I won’t stop till my last breath,” finished Sood.

Popular YouTuber, Lilly Singh ranked second with Charli XCX who is Half-Indian came in third. Slumdog Millionaire and Hotel Mumbai fame Dev Patel was next on the list at fourth place. Apart from this singer Armaan Malik, actor Priyanka Chopra and Bahubali actor Prabhas also made it to top 10.