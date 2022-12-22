Sonu Sood e-Meets People : Distance Not a Deterrent for Actor-turned-Messiah  

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood continues to meet people who come to his residence in need of medical assistance and other requests.

Currently the actor is out of town on personal work. However, people continue to line up outside his residence in Mumbai. When the actor heard about this, he made a video call and spoke to each and everyone who was waiting to get an audience from him.

The distance did not deter the actor in connecting with the people who had come to him seeking aid. Sonu spoke to them and assured them of possible help from his side.

आपको सब जानते हैं, यह ज़रूरी नहीं,

आपको सब किससे और क्यों जानते हैं,

यह ज़रूरी है। — sonu sood (@SonuSood) December 22, 2022

The Bollywood villain, known for philanthropy, is a real life hero who hit headlines during the COVID-induced lockdown after he came forward to help thousands of migrant workers to return to their hometown when all the means of transportation were shut. And, he is continuously helping the people since then.

⁦@SonuSood⁩ lives up to his image of the messiah as he doesn't let distance stop his good work. Even away from home, he spoke to people lined up outside his house on video call solving their issues.#sonusood pic.twitter.com/xbWN7OIozI — Vinay Saxena (@vinaysaxenaj) December 22, 2022

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonu will next be seen in an out-and-out action drama Fateh.

