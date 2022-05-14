This Song Urges World to Celebrate Love, Harmony and Positivity

Music has the power to connect hearts, mend what's broken, heal what's sore, and spread joy. With these thoughts in mind, Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent artists and their creations, drops their new song, Rise Up. The melodious track is a collaboration among popular Indian and International artists Shibani Kashyap, Apache Indian, Dinero Ash, and Chezin. The melodious song urges people across the globe to rise up above all kinds of negativity, hatred, and forget their differences with each other to become better human beings.

In today’s time and age, the world around us seems sad and worried for more reasons than one. The two years of the devastating pandemic scare and casualties have only made matters worse. An all-round healing and helping each other through the difficult times can make a lot of difference. Rise Up, a Reggae ton number, talks about all these aspects and calls upon everyone to join in the movement to spread positivity, stay united, grow together, promote peace and celebrate life. The powerful lyrics of Rise Up have been penned by Apache Indian and Dinero Ash. Dinero Ash is also the music director and composer of the number. Shibani, Apache and Chezin have co-composed the track with Dinero. Chezin is behind the production and arrangement of the song. Recorded in Sound Garden Studio, Chezin has also mixed and mastered the number.

Sharing her views on the song, Soumini Sridhara Paul, Senior Vice President, Hungama Artist Aloud, says, “Hungama Artist Aloud has been dedicated towards creating a space where independent artists and their creations can thrive. We aim to promote and aid talents to reach out to a wider audience all over the world. The idea is to create soulful compositions that would make a difference in the society and have a positive impact. Rise Up is one such song. It urges everyone to rise above the negative and celebrate life, love, friendship and togetherness. We are very happy and proud to have worked with the likes of Apache Indian, Dinero Ash, Shibani Kashyap and Chezin for the track. We are hoping that 'Rise Up' will bring people together and motivate them to do good and help each other to create a better world.”

Talking about Rise Up, Apache Indian shares, “We wanted to create a song that has the power to connect people as well as inspire them to come together to bring about a positive change. While penning the lyrics, Dinero and I tried our best to use the right kind of words and phrases that would convey our emotions correctly. It's in our hands to disentangle all the wrong knots and work towards building a world filled with peace and harmony.”

Shibani Kashyap begins by saying that Rise Up is sort of an anthem that has in it the potential to bring people together in promoting positivity. “Vices like hatred, anger and jealousy can only spread darkness. Covid has made us realise that nothing is in our hands, and that the most important thing is togetherness and nothing matters beyond love and kindness. Rise up says all these through melody that everyone connects with easily. I hope everyone will feel the song,” she adds.

Echoing a similar opinion, Dinero Ash says, “This is not just a song, but it's an emotion. Rise Up came directly from our hearts. As artists, we understand the power of music and how it can make people smile. It is one such song that would give everyone goosebumps as it makes us think, encourages us to choose right and drives us in doing well for each other. It's time we work towards making this world a better place for us and for the future generations.”

Chezin, on his part, adds, “If there is one thing that brings people together other than love, that is music. Pure soulful tracks have the immersive ability to both transport people to a different world altogether as well as rouse them. Rise Up is a song that is calling upon people to wake up from their slumber, leave negativity behind and progress forward. It urges people to be compassionate, friendly, loving, stay together and practice peaceful living. It took us time to compose and record the song as we wanted it to have the right effect on humanity. I hope Rise UP will awake the inner goodness in us all.”