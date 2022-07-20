Sona Mohapatra, Apurva Asrani Discuss Triumphs, Challenges of Their Artistic Journey

"Now, the box office is not the only place to show and share stories," says Sona Mohapatra

"An editor's contribution is usually forgotten in cinema," says national award-winning editor and writer Apurva Asrani

The two also discussed 'Shut Up Sona', the singer's recently released acclaimed film that recently released in India and globally

Singer, composer, and producer Sona Mohapatra and National Film Award-winning film editor and writer Apurva Asrani recently had an enriching conversation about their craft, the passion that any form of art demands, and the outmoded biases still prevalent in the Indian entertainment industry. The two also discussed 'Shut Up Sona', the singer's acclaimed documentary that is now showing on ZEE5.

Apurva despite being a National award-winning editor and writer with credits like Satya, Shahid, Aligarh, City Lights, Made In Heaven, and many more has faced discrimination for being an outspoken social commentator and for demanding the requisite credit for his work as a writer and editor. Said Apurva "I convinced myself that through this path only will I be able to make a change. In the middle, I chose films just for the sake of it and felt like I was selling myself out. Now I don't believe in getting on board until I am convinced."

Sona responded, "It does feel bad to see mediocrity flourishing but I am happy that now the box office is not the only place to show and share stories. There is room for everyone and now is the time to share what is important and not shut up." She also recalled how her journey has at times evoked the strangest of responses and said, "Benevolent patriarchal mindsets praise me or feel sorry for me..take me as helpless.. or suggest that I should go to the South industry but I am anything but helpless."

While Sona has always considered music to be a force of good and of positive change, Apurva too has made a conscious decision to choose films that address unconventional and important issues and make space for invisibilized characters. This path is not financially rewarding but the two have stuck to it against all odds. Sona recalled how she was told not to claim the title of the producer for ‘Shut Up Sona’ as it won't be received well and Apurva recounted how people from the industry dissociated from him in public and in private after he stood up for himself during a controversy.

Apurva praised 'Shut Up Sona' as a "first-of-its-kind in India" and also admired the work of editor Arjun Gourasaria. He said, "An editor's contribution is usually forgotten in cinema. India needs to celebrate writers, creators, and people behind the scenes much more."

The two have not only been friends and admirers of each other's work but also respect each other for not conforming to the rules of the entertainment industry despite being unfairly targeted many times. Sona has constantly been singled out for being too opinionated even if she happens to be articulating uncomfortable truths. Both also emphasised the importance of claiming respect rather than waiting for it to be given. Said Apurva, "I want to be visible and believe everyone also must claim their space. You (Sona) know that better than anybody". Sona conceded, "Yes, I want to be celebrated as an artist after years of working hard on my craft and not just as a pretty face."

This was the second session of the #DontShutUp conversations post the release of 'Shut Up Sona' on July 1. The first chat was between Sona and the multi-faceted artist Sushant Divgikar. Directed by Deepti Gupta, 'Shut Up Sona' is a National Award-winning, intimate account of how Sona is challenged as an artist and a woman at every step and how she refuses to stop fighting for an equal space not just just for herself but for everyone who feels excluded.