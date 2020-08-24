'Solo Brathuke So Better' Second Single To Release On August 26

Actor Sai Dharam Tej is one of the most talented Tollywood actors. He is currently spending his quality time with his family members amid the COVID-19 pandemic. On August 23, Sai Dharam Tej had shared an interesting tweet with a video clip.

In the video, we saw a WhatsApp group named ‘Single Army’. Telugu stars like Nikhil, Nithiin and Rana Daggubati got hitched and thus have left the group. The only two-person there in ‘Single Army Group’ were Prabhas and Sai Dharam Tej.

Yesterday, he shared a video of exiting from the 'Single Army' group by saying sorry to Prabhas. So, everyone thought Sai Dharam Tej would be announcing his wedding details.

Sadly, he hasn't announced anything about his personal life but gave an update on his upcoming film ‘Solo Brathuke So Better’. Sai Dharam Tej wrote on his Twitter, “అంత strict గా సోలో బ్రతుకు సో బెటర్ అని అందరికీ చెప్పే విరాట్ కి అమృత ని చూసాక ఏమైంది ??? #HeyIdiNenena from #SoloBratukeSoBetter on 26th Aug at 10AM. Another lovely song from this album. #SBSB2ndSingle”.

అంత strict గా సోలో బ్రతుకు సో బెటర్ అని అందరికీ చెప్పే విరాట్ కి అమృత ని చూసాక ఏమైంది ???#HeyIdiNenena from #SoloBratukeSoBetter on 26th Aug at 10AM. Another lovely song from this album. #SBSB2ndSingle pic.twitter.com/iD4NuWliYv — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) August 24, 2020

He announced that the song ‘Hey Idi Nenena’ from ‘Solo Brathuke So Better’ will be releasing on August 26 at 10 am.

Sai Dharam Tej’s last release, ‘Prati Raju Pandage’ along with Raashi Khanna, did fantastic business at the box office. Sai Dharam’s ‘Solo Brathuke So Better’ is directed by Subbu and produced by BVSN Prasad. Nabha Natesh will be seen playing as the female lead role.