Tollywood actor Sai Dharam Tej is eagerly waiting for the release of ‘Solo Brathuke So Better’. The film title grabbed the attention of the audience and they are looking forward to releasing the movie soon.

The film title is so attractive and every youngster would love to watch it as what's in store for them. A while back, the makers have unveiled the first single ‘No Pelli’ of ‘Solo Brathuke So Better’. It has become a chartbuster amongst the music lovers.

Today, the makers have released the second single from the film named as ‘Hey Idi Nenena’. It has clocked nearly two lakhs views in less than four hours. Sid Sriram crooned the song and SS Thaman is the music director of the flick.

If you haven’t watched it yet, take a look at it:

Solo Brathuke So Better is directed by a debutant Subbu. The film is most likely to release during Dasara. If theatres don’t open by the time, then the makers are likely to release it on OTT platforms. It is being said that the ‘Solo Brathuke So Better’ makers are holding talks with online digital platform Zee5 to release the film. An official confirmation about the release is yet to be made.