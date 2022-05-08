Sohel’s Mr Pregnant Special Glimpse Video Out

On the memorable occasion of Mother's Day, team Mr Pregnant have dropped a glimpse video of the film that gives a brief look at the premise. The film has Bigg Boss fame Sohel and Roopa Koduvayur in the lead roles.

The video is an emotional and impactful one. Suhasini and Sohel delivered a speech of sorts about the importance of a mother. There is also an emotional dialogue on the way in which mothers bear 9 months of pain to give birth to their child. The glimpse video is an emotional one and it gels with the mother's day theme. It also gives a brief look into the theme of the film.

Mr. Pregnant is directed by Srinivas Vinjanampati and produced by Appi Reddy. The film has Roopa Koduvayur in the female lead role. Post-production works in full swing and more promotional material will be out soon. The film is billed to be a proper drama with a relevant social drama plot.

Also Read: Prema Desam Glimpse Gets A Massive Response