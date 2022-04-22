Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Khemu, Aditi Govitrikar, Maninee De at Crossword Bookstores 2.0 Launch

Soha Ali Khan and her better half Kunal Khemu were reading to an ecstatic bunch of kids from their new book "Inni and Bobo," which, according to them is "the perfect length and perfect tone for a bedtime story."

Loyal bibliophiles in Mumbai gathered ecstatically, thrilled that the soul of Mumbai was thankfully restored as Crossword Kemps corner opened again.

Soha and Kunal read to a packed house. Speaking to the audience Aakash Gupta, Managing Director & CEO Crossword Bookstores Pvt Ltd said, "The store revival is focussed on making Crossword once again a book-first brand. With a curated selection of books, toys, stationery and partnering with Third Wave Coffee; this new store is our sincere attempt to design a space that can be enjoyed by everyone! This flagship store has been an icon for the community & multiple generations of readers have been patrons here. We invite them back to the new store where they can enjoy a world class bookstore experience & discover their favourite reads."

“We hope that Crossword can be the place where every child discovers his or her love for books. A place that blurs the line between the real world and the magical world of books,” added Nidhi Gupta, Director Crossword Bookstores Pvt Ltd. Nidhi will be focusing on children’s categories.

Dr Aditi Govitrikar shared, " I have fond memories of this place, because I studied right behind at Kemps Corner at Grant Medical college and would often drop in here for a quiet read."

Maninee De added, " the design of the new store is exceptional. It's so vibrant and welcoming."

The bookstore is known to have pioneered the format of ‘readings’- where fans could meet their favorite authors. The warm and welcoming children’s section is of course where the minds of the future are shaped. Of course, a cup of coffee is always available inside, the perfect companion to a book.