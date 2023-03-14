Snapchat Celebrates RRR Oscar Win With New AR Lens

Snapchat has created a special lens in celebration of the Oscar victory of the Indian movie "RRR." The lens features the iconic stars of the song Naatu Naatu, featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, allowing Snapchat users to immerse themselves in Rajamouli’s world of "RRR."

This move highlights the growing importance of Indian cinema on the global stage.

Now you can also show your support and celebrate this milestone of Indian Cinema by giving a fun AR spin to it.

You can access the lens using this link :

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday congratulated music director M M Keeravani and team for bagging an Oscar for the song 'Naatu Naatu' in the Music (Original Song) category. According to the Chief Minister, the song had amplified notations in a variety of genres, including pace, effect, beat, and depth, showcasing the Telugu prowess at an international scale, and creating history. He conveyed his wishes to the entire unit of the film - 'RRR'-, directed by SS Rajamouli, for striking the 'Oscar chord with music to the ears of the global audience.'

Also Read: YS Jagan Congratulates RRR Team for Winning Oscar