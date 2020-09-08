MUMBAI: As Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty, accused in the abetment to suicide in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, arrived for questioning at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai for the third straight day on Tuesday morning, her images went viral.

One of the reasons that social media started talking about was her message on her t-shirt.

Rhea wore a black t-shirt, that had a message that read, "Roses are red, violets are blue, let's smash the patriarchy, me and you."

On Sunday, Rhea was mobbed by the media, which caused an outcry on social media with many pointing out to gross violation of her space, and some also pointing out that no social distancing measures were practised amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

Rhea appeared before the NCB for questioning in the drugs case linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She reached the Narcotics NCB's office, located at Ballard Estate in south Mumbai, around 10.30 am in a car escorted by a Mumbai Police vehicle.

Earlier, she was questioned by the NCB for about eight hours on Monday and six hours on Sunday.

The agency earlier said it was getting "her cooperation" in the drugs case probe linked to case of death of Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found hanging in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14.

The agency has said it wants to question the 28-year- old actress and confront her with her younger brother Showik Chakraborty (24), Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda (33) and his house staffer Dipesh Sawant to ascertain their roles in this alleged drug racket.

Three people have been arrested in the drugs case last week.

Rhea Chakraborty is also been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) that are probing different angles surrounding Rajput's death.

In interviews given to multiple TV news channels, the actress had said she has never consumed drugs herself. She had, however, claimed that Rajput used to consume marijuana.